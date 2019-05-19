Full List of winners at 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Ghana has once again witnessed another night of celebrating Ghanaian music, honouring music legends and unifying Africa through music at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, a night to award the creative content of Ghanaian musicians.
All roads led to the Accra International Conference Centre to witness the most hardworking and influential artistes of the year under review getting rewarded.
The event, as usual, began with the glam from the red carpet with 3 FM’s Giovanni Caleb and actress Sika Osei as the host which saw celebrities showing off what they wore and talking about what they expect for the night.
This year’s event was hosted by Ace-broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, aka the Chairman General and Berla Mundi from EIB Network.
Here are all the winners of the Ghana Music Awards for the year 2018.
Artiste of the Decade
Sarkodie
Gospel Song of the Year
Diana Hamilton
Hip Pop Song of the Year
Kwesi Arthur
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Shatta Wale
Hiplife Song of the Year
Yaa Pono
Afro Pop Song of the Year
Guilty Beatz
Highlife Song of the Year
Shatta Wale
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year
Medikal
Songwriter of the Year
King Promise
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Best Collaboration of the Year
Stonebwoy
Rapper of the Year
Medikal
Best Group of the Year
Bethel Revival Choir
Best Music Video of the Year
MzVee - Come And See My Mother
Best Male Vocalist of the Year
Kidi
Best Female Vocalist of the Year
Efya
African Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Record of the Year
Akwaboah
Best African Collaboration of the year
Guilty Beatz
Best New Artiste of the Year
Wendy Shay
Album of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Traditional Artiste of the Year
Kwampa Band
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Instrumentalist of the year
Mr. Okyere
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mary Ghansah
J.A Adofo
Prof Kofi Abraham
Presenters of the night, Kwame Sefa K and Berla Mundi explained that due to circumstances that led to the #VGMA20 being halted, organizers will announce the winners of the withheld awards in a press conference later.
Below are the nominees for the withheld awards.
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
CCTV – King Promise feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Do The Dance – Eddie Khae
Bobolebobo – Isaac Kwabena Aning
Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz Ft Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy
Thunder – KiDi
Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene
Can’t Let Go – Sarkodie Ft King Promise
Kpoo Keke – Stonebwoy ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
My Level – Shatta Wale
Woara – Kwesi Arthur
Come and See My Moda – MzVee feat Yemi Alade
Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Kuami Eugene
King Promise