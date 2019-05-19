Prime News Ghana

Full List of winners at 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

By Michael Klugey
Ghana has once again witnessed another night of celebrating Ghanaian music, honouring music legends and unifying Africa through music at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, a night to award the creative content of Ghanaian musicians. 

All roads led to the Accra International Conference Centre to witness the most hardworking and influential artistes of the year under review getting rewarded.

The event, as usual, began with the glam from the red carpet with 3 FM’s Giovanni Caleb and actress Sika Osei as the host which saw celebrities showing off what they wore and talking about what they expect for the night.

This year’s event was hosted by Ace-broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, aka the Chairman General and Berla Mundi from EIB Network.

 

Here are all the winners of the Ghana Music Awards for the year 2018.

 

 

Artiste of the Decade

Sarkodie

 

Gospel Song of the Year

Diana Hamilton

 

Hip Pop Song of the Year

Kwesi Arthur 

 

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Shatta Wale 

 

Hiplife Song of the Year

Yaa Pono

 

Afro Pop Song of the Year

Guilty Beatz

 

Highlife Song of the Year

Shatta Wale 

 

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Diana Hamilton

 

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Kuami Eugene

 

Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year

Medikal

 

Songwriter of the Year

King Promise 

 

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

 

Best Collaboration of the Year

Stonebwoy 

 

Rapper of the Year

Medikal 

 

Best Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir

 

Best Music Video of the Year

MzVee - Come And See My Mother

 

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Kidi

 

Best Female Vocalist of the Year

Efya

 

African Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

 

Record of the Year

Akwaboah 

 

Best African Collaboration of the year 

Guilty Beatz

 

Best New Artiste of the Year

Wendy Shay

 

Album of the Year

Kuami Eugene

 

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Kwampa Band

 

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

 

Instrumentalist of the year 

Mr. Okyere

 

Lifetime Achievement Award 

Mary Ghansah 

J.A Adofo

Prof Kofi Abraham

 

Presenters of the night, Kwame Sefa K and Berla Mundi explained that due to circumstances that led to the #VGMA20 being halted, organizers will announce the winners of the withheld awards in a press conference later.

 

Below are the nominees for the withheld awards.

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

CCTV – King Promise feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Do The Dance – Eddie Khae
Bobolebobo – Isaac Kwabena Aning
Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz Ft Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy
Thunder – KiDi
Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene
Can’t Let Go – Sarkodie Ft King Promise
Kpoo Keke – Stonebwoy ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
My Level – Shatta Wale
Woara – Kwesi Arthur
Come and See My Moda – MzVee feat Yemi Alade

 

Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Kuami Eugene
King Promise

 

 

 

 