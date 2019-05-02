Funny Face finally welcomes twins

Prime News Ghana

By Michael Klugey
Comedian Nana Yaw Oduro popularly called Funny Face has finally welcomed a set of twins with his new wife.

Funny Face earlier in March hinted on social media that he is expecting twins after his ex-wife, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, described him as a two-minute man who can not last in bed. 

Funny Face on May, 2 took to Instagram to share a video of him dancing with just a towel around his waist to celebrate the arrival of his twins.

The post read, “when u wake up early in da morning and u realized u are #AttaaaaaaaaaaPaPa [father of twins]. God humbles da wicked! Keep ur head up. Never give up in life .. ur time of success is coming soon,”

Funny Face was also seen waving a white handkerchief as he danced – a common gesture to celebrate one’s victory.

He wrote, “My mood all day .. when I see Pa-nyi and kakra … #AttaaaaPaPa 🍼🍼.” 

