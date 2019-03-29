Ghana needs to embrace the legalization of marijuana - Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni has revealed in an interview that Ghana and Africa as a whole should take major steps to embrace the legalization of marijuana.
The International music star and humanitarian activist who is currently promoting his just-released album, “BEATS OF ZION” in an interview with Blakk Senses on Agboo 92.9fm said Ghanaians should stop thinking the old ways about marijuana because the ‘so-called’ advanced countries are making billions of dollars from the marijuana business for its medicinal purpose.
“If people stop thinking of marijuana like the way they used to think of it, it will be beneficial to us. We have the best land for the cultivation and we are still sitting down and every day we go for loans from countries that are colder for marijuana production and cultivation like Canada and the rest yet still making billions of dollars from the business when we can jump on this and use the opportunity to also free ourselves from the slavery of debts. he said.
Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, Uruguay, and Portugal have legalized its use, however, in places such as Mexico, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany and Israel, they have only legalized the medicinal use of marijuana.
Rocky Dawuni also took the opportunity to talk about his just-released album, “BEATS OF ZION”.
“Zion is Africa, Zion is Ghana. We are the keepers of Zion. Africa is the root of all humanity. When I talk of Beats of Zion, it’s like the sound, vibration, pulse of Ghana and Africa that right now in this day and age is calling all the children of Africa home and abroad that it is time for us all to return and be part of the emergence of this amazing era and dawn of this continent to really run its own affairs and also be at the forefront of human and cultural revolution from now onwards. The album is meant to represent Africa, its power and its glory.” Says Rocky Dawuni.
