Rocky Dawuni finally launch his “Beats of Zion” album

Ghanaian Reggae musician popularly known as Rocky Dawuni has launched his much-anticipated album dubbed "Beat of Zion".
The Grammy awards nominee had a lot of material to pull from when putting together his new album, Beat of Zion, which was released on March 23 at the +233 Bar and Grill.
The album launch was graced by a top-notch performance from Wiyaala, Samini, Cabum, and other invited guest.
The thirteen-track set follows the GRAMMY-nominated album Branches of the Same Tree, (“Best Reggae Album” in 2016) and expands Rocky’s “Afro Roots” sound to include the diversity of the Ghanaian music scene and its current global outreach.
Rocky Dawuni performed most of the songs on his album including Wickedest Sound featuring Stonebwoy, Champion Arise, Sunshine Day ft Wiyaala, Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mi Awu ft Sarkodie.
