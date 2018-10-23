It’s hard growing up in Germany as a black person-Wendy Shay

Wendy Addo known in the music circles as Wendy Shay has detailed her racism experience while growing up in Germany.
The Afro-Pop and Afrobeat singer who made an appearance on Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV revealed some very troubling experiences she encountered as a black girl the issue of racism which is still widespread in certain parts of the world.
Wendy Shay shared an experience of how she suffered racism while she was on public transport in Germany and how the situation argued her to become very conscious of her Ghanaian roots that also stirred her passion to portray her Ghanaian heritage.
Despite the negative experience she encountered, Wendy Shay is determined to organize a major concert in Stuttgart where she grew up.
“My homecoming concert is going to be in Germany, Stuttgart. My colleagues back in Germany have shown me a lot of support. I think next year would be an appropriate time for the concert,” she disclosed.
Check out her full interview below: