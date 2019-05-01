Kalybos break silence after surviving scary car accident

Ghanaian actor Kalybos, has reacted to his recent car accident on the Kumasi road on May 1st.
The actor took to his Instagram page to thank God for saving his life after he survived a scary car accident.
In a post on Instagram moments after the news of his accident went viral, the “Boys Kasa” actor decided to borrow the words of gospel singer Joyce Blessing in her 'I Swerve You' soundtrack.
"I want to borrow the song of Joyce Blessing (I Swerve it). God is the giver of LIFE, no weapon plot against the child of God shall ever prosper or see another attempt. To God be the Glory. 🙏🏾"
PrimeNewsGhana reported earlier that actor and comedian Richard Asante aka Kalybos has been involved in a near-fatal accident on his way to Kumasi.
The car which he imported into Ghana just a couple of weeks ago was severely damaged and it was only a miracle that he escaped unhurt.