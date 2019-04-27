A closer look at Kalybos as he turns 31 today

Ghanaian actor, Richard Kwaku Asante, popularly known as Kalybos has taken to social media to share dapper photos as he celebrates his birthday today, April 27, 2019.
Kalybos became a household name after his debut video with Ahuofe Patri surfaced on the internet with KOFAS Media.
Celebrating his 31st birthday today, Kalybos took to his Instagram page to share lovely photos in a suit and social media users can't keep calm.
Check out the photos below:
About Kalybos
Kalybos, born Richard Kweku Asante in the Garden City, Kumasi Ayigya on April 27, 1988 to Mr. Peter Owusu Mensah and Madam Felicia Owusu is Ghana's sensational comic icon.
Kalybos is a graduate in cinematography at NAFTI and made his acting debut in “Boys Kasa” in 2012.
Education
Richard Asante attended nursery and primary at De-youngsters International and St. Anthony's preparatory school respectively in Accra. He had his secondary education at Suhum Secondary Technical School (SUTESCO) in 2006 where he studied Building Construction. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Degree in Cinematography at the premier Film school in Ghana, the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).
Acting Career
Richard Asante became an instant hit on the screens due to his background in the creative arts industry and naturally being gifted. Richard has always been passionate and fascinated about Cinematography.
In 2008, he joined Shirley Frimpong Manso’s Sparrow Production as an assistant Camera operator with his role model, Mr. John Passah who was then the Director of Photography. He was motivated by his stint with Sparrow Production to develop his inherent passion.
In 2010, he gained admission to NAFTI where he pursud a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Degree in Cinematography. His admission to NAFTI was the turning point of his career. In his first year at NAFTI he met a director/producer, Kofi Asamoah who studied Film
The two and a couple of other students together started filming short stories which were entered into film festivals and some of the films won awards in a francophone film festival, South African film festival, etc.
In Level 200 at NAFTI, Kofi Asamoah came up with the concept of making short funny videos with the intention of sharing it through the social media on the theme 'Boys Kasa'.
On their first day of the shoot, the actor failed to show up. The challenge was thrown to Richard to act instead of his usual role of operating the camera. With his humorous nature, he jumped on the opportunity and that day became the turning point.
He lived the character and finally became the comic actor Kalybos the only Bos with 1 s. The crew knew his capabilities but for this performance, he was out of the hook. Responses were great and this edges them on, filming more episodes of Boys Kasa and at the moment they have about 30 episodes of which only 12 episodes are out on social media.
Limelight
Firmly endearing himself as a fine comic actor, in 2014 Airtel Ghana, one of the biggest telecommunications network signed on Kalybos as one of its brand ambassadors.
Awards
In 2014 Ghana Movie Awards, Kalybos emerged as the Discovery of the Year (In Boys Kasa) among others.
Kalybos is now a household name and he believes the best of him is yet to come.
