VIDEO: Kalybos involved in car accident

Popular Ghanaian actor Kalybos, has reportedly been involved in a serious accident on his way to Kumasi on May 1st.
Richard Asante also known in the entertainment fraternity as Kalybos who celebrated his birthday 2 days ago survived the car crash on his way to Kumasi.
According to information gathered by PrimeNewsGhana, the said accident happened on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, but the actor was immediately rushed to the hospital and he is currently receiving treatments.
Information also reaching us indicate that the said car which has been involved in the crash was shipped in by Kalybos some few weeks ago as part of his birthday celebration.
Watch the video below;