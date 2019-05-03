Sark, Shatta, Stonebwoy and Samini to perform on same stage for the first time

For the very first time in the history of Ghana music, Charter House, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has billed the '4S', Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini live on one stage at the Independence Square on Saturday 11th May 2019 for the ‘Experience Concert’.
After a successful nominees jam in Kumasi on Saturday, April 6, Charter House is set to bring music lovers the ‘Experience Concert’ as part of the 20th anniversary of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards slated for May 18.
The ‘Experience Concert’ will for the very first time see the '4S' (Samini, Sarkodie, Shattawale, and Stonebwoy ) in the Ghana music industry perform live on the same stage at the Independence Square.
The event will also see performances from Adina, Kwesi Arthur, Tinny and many others.
Admission to the ‘Experience Concert’ is free and it will also be live on TV3.
