VGMA20: Check out Artiste of the Decade nomination list

Charterhouse, organiser of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has finally unveiled the nomination list for their new category, Artiste of the Decade.
Artiste of the Decade category is set to award artiste who had the biggest impact in the music industry, earned multiple nominations across the years in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and have been relevant in the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.
The award scheme will also take a closer look at the artiste who over the last decade been influential in music, showbiz and their craftsmanship in the industry.
Here are your 10 Ghanaian music acts vying to be the #VGMA Artiste of Decade! Help us to choose, by voting for the one artiste that deserves this enviable title. May the best win. #vgma20
