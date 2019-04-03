VGMA 19: This why Sarkodie may win the Artiste of the Decade Award

Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has taken to his Facebook page to flaunt all his 21 VGMAs plaques with a special message to his SarkNatives to prove to them that he deserves to win the Artiste of the Decade award.
He displayed all the awards he has won at the VGMAs with the aim of motivating and thanking his loyal fans who made it possible for him to achieve this enviable feat.
Sarkodie urges with his fans to vote massively for him to grab more awards at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
According to him, he's not displaying all his VGMA awards to create attention but to appreciates the support his fans have shown him throughout his musical career.
The artiste of the decade category is to honor an individual artiste who has been able to stand the test of time for the past 10 years in the music industry with a greater level of influence.
The last artiste of the decade category went to the highlife Maestro Julius Kojo Antwi. This category will be a different category from the ultimate category called Artiste of the year.
In the special category for this year’s awards, the organizers nominated Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale, Efya, Becca, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, R2bees, No Tribe and Okyeame Kwame.
Sarkodie got eight nominations together with the Artiste of the Decade Awards in this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Award and he’s likely to win any of the categories if voting goes in his favor.
Watch The Video Below;