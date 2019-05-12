Shatta Wale grabs two awards at IRAWMA 2019

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has made history again in Jamaica as he grabs two awards from the just ended IRAWMA 2019.
The 37th Annual International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), which took place in Kingstone, Jamaica saw some great performances from Jamaicans top artiste.
Celebrating Reggae's biggest night, Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale who was not present at the event won two awards including 'Best Video of the Year' with his hit song 'Gringo'.
Shatta Wale after receiving the good news took to his social media page to share with his fans with the caption;
"The good news is we just won an award last night in Jamaica at the 2019 IRAWMA AWARDS .. In fact am speechless but I will have to thank God for this great honor and the Shatta movement empire for voting... Let’s celebrate this award people ..it’s a worldwide thing !!!"
Shatta Wale in the year 2018 also became the second Reggae/Dancehall artiste to receive an honorary award after the legend, Bob Marley.
