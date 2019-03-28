Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated at IRAWMA 2019

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artistes, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Fancy Gadem copped themselves nomination at this year’s IRAWMAs.
Samini's 'My Own' and Shatta Wale's 'Gringo' has been nominated for the “Best Video Category” at the 37th Annual International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).
Ghanaian dancehall act Stonebwoy and Fancy Gadam also receive nominations for Afrobeat Artiste of the Year, and Most Promising Entertainer respectively.
Samini is no stranger to the IRAWMAs, having won the award for the “Best African Entertainer” in the year 2010 and the first Ghanaian to ever win from the awards.
Shatta Wale in the year 2018 also became the second Reggae/Dancehall artiste to receive an honorary award after the legend, Bob Marley.
Samini is expected to bring the award home following his success at winning the coveted ReggaeVille “Album of the Year Award” earlier this year with the release of his 22 Track, 7th studio album titled “UNTAMED”.
