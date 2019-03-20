Shatta Wale, open act for 2019 3Music Awards

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale will be the opening act for the 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards on March 30, 2019, at the Fantasy Dome.
On the night, over one-hundred nominees will be seated in anticipation of picking up any of 26 silver-plated 3Music Awards ’19 plaques presented by A-list showbiz celebrities.
The grand awards event will precede a pre-event gala where fans, music icons, and showbiz celebrities will gather for an intimate cocktail ceremony with live interviews and fashion display.
All the glitz and glam experience of 3Music Awards ’19 will be live at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair – Accra on March 30, 2019.