Video : Shatta Wale mocks Ghanaian celebrities after Cardi B ditched them

Some Ghanaian celebrities made their way to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra yesterday to meet the American rapper, Cardi B.
Reports indicate the celebrities were invited by the organisers of the concert.
However, things did not go as planned as a frustrated group of people took to social media to lament about time-wasting.
The Internet was not kind to these people as social media users started trolling the celebrities for their duty of trying to welcome Cardi B to the motherland.
Shatta Wale in his video asked Ghanaians to ‘stop that thing’.
“You people dress go sit there like you dey go church. Cardi B she be stripper oo, she be street girl,” he said with his loud laughter.
Watch the video below: