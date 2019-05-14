Shatta Wale's behaviour is a turn off for me - Mother

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah says her son's behaviour breaks her heart and sometimes feel like beating him up.
According to Madam Elsie speaking on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review' show with Akwasi Aboagye said; "I get heartbroken anytime I hear Shatta Wale insulting or fighting another person. It gets to me so much that I sometimes feel like going to his house to beat the hell out of him".
Shatta Wale's mother also made it known that she is a Christian and does not encourage her son having arguments with colleagues in the music industry or in the media almost every time.
When asked how she felt seeing her son displaying money on social media, she said she had told him to stop doing that.
“I always tell him to put a stop to that but he doesn't always listen to me. For now, all I can do is to pray for him and hope that he changes,” she said.
Asked one thing Shatta did that really got to her, Madam Avemegah said it was when her son refused to talk to her for months.
“I don’t know what I did to Shatta Wale but he didn’t want to see my face no matter how hard I tried. Sometimes he would see me and pass as if I don’t even matter to him," she disclosed.
In spite of his behaviour, Madam Avemegah said no one could block her son’s shine because he was born a star.
“The doctor, after delivery told me my son will be a star so I knew right from the start Shatta would be a star and that explains why I was pregnant with him for 13 months,” she said.
Madam Avemegah also said her favourite song from Shatta Wale was My Level.
