Patapaa is doing the kind of music Ghanaians want - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale says the kind of music Patapaa is doing now is what Ghanaians want.
Many Ghanaians don’t actually accord with Patapaa’s kind of music as such and they even think he’s got an empty future. He just uses his diminished unendowed talent to drop wack songs to confuse Ghanaians but Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has come to the defence of the “one corner” hitmaker.
According to Shatta Wale, Patapaa has gotten the key to the music industry with his kind of music and he is looking forward to doing another collaboration with soon.
Shatta Wale on JoyFM's Rhythm A-Z with George Quaye made an assertion that Ghanaians don't want good music, they only enjoy songs which doesn't make sense and that's what Patapaa is doing.
He also stated that even when we get someone like Celine Dion to visit Ghana and asked about the meaning of Patapaa's "Skopatomana", Ghanaians will find a meaning to it.
Watch Shatta Wale's video below:
READ ALSO:
God directed me to change my name from Bandana-Shatta Wale
I'm ready to marry Wendy Shay - Shatta Wale
New Music: Wendy Shay drops 'Stevie Wonder' featuring Shatta Wale
www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news