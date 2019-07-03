Thank you my love, I enjoyed every bit of it - Shatta Wale tells Wendy Shay

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale seems to be head over heels for Rough Town Records signee Wendy Shay.
Shatta who is currently not in a relationship after parting ways with his baby mama Shatta Michy has confessed his love for Wendy Shay.
He featured on Wendy Shay's hit song 'Stevie Wonder' and has on many occasion expressed his love for her.
Shatta in an interview said if he has the opportunity to marry her, he would do so without hesitation.
Wendy Shay in an interview in May when asked if she would accept the proposal of Shatta Wale said: “I heard that…I think it is strictly between Shatta and me so I will give him the answer behind cameras. If you know Shatta Wale, you will know that he is a very free-spirited and open-minded person.
“As for that one I really cannot say it on air so I am going tell him we are going to talk,” she said.
