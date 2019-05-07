Check out Wendy Shay's responds to Shatta’s proposal

Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay has made known her intention to Shatta Wale’s proposal by calling him personally to give him her answer.
Wendy, who describes Shatta as “a very very very nice person”, simply could not hide her excitement about the dancehall acts’ intent to marry her as soon as possible if she were single.
She radiated joy all through an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee on the matter.
“I heard that…I think it is strictly between Shatta and me so I will give him the answer behind cameras. If you know Shatta Wale, you will know that he is a very free-spirited and open-minded person.
“As for that one I really cannot say it on air so I am going tell him we are going to talk,” she said.
Asked if she liked Shatta Wale, the ‘Uber Driver’ singer, who featured the award-winning dancehall artiste on her latest record dubbed ‘Stevie Wonder’, told MzGee about the persona of the ‘My Level’ hitmaker.
“I mean he is a very very very nice person. Very nice, that’s all I can say,” Wendy Shay said.
She also touched on having Shatta Wale on her song, describing him as her godfather.
“After my verse, Bullet and I were like Shatta Wale is the best person to be on the song,” Wendy Shay added.
Watch the video below for more:
Credit:Myjoyonline.com