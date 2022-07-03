United Showbiz: Watch Nana Ama McBrown's traditional entry on her comeback

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama Mcbrown finally returned to host UTV’s United Showbiz program after her long absence.
Prior to her official return, Fadda Dickson had earlier revealed that the 'Empress' is back and geared up to reclaim her throne.
Nana Ama Mcbrown’s magnificent Kente entry is now the talk of town because she did the unexpected and wowed many Ghanaians with a colourful display of cultural welcome notice.
READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown breaks silence on her long absence on United Showbiz
While announcing her return to host UTV’s Showbiz program, Mcbrown dropped a heartfelt message for Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong, Fadda, Dickson and her manager Kennedy Osei.
The actress graciously thanked the aforementioned persons for still standing by her when she had taken leave from their TV station.
She additionally expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and her teeming fans for remembering her in their prayers.
Here Comes The Queen !!! Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/ismJIfvxYW— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 2, 2022