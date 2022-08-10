Video: Kizz Daniel apologises, agrees to compensate Tanzanian fans with free show

Singer, Kizz Daniel, has apologized for failing to perform at a show in Tanzania on Sunday.
In a press conference on Tuesday, the Buga hitmaker said he and the organizers had decided to make it up to the Tanzanian fans who had shown him so much love.
“The people were already going wild; the fans were going wild, which I know was out of love. So no disrespect to the fans… I was asked to stay back. ‘You can’t go’, ‘It’s not safe’. So I said ok. I sat down with the team, the organisers, the promoters; let’s come up with a way to make it up to the Tanzanian fans and we decided to do a makeup show for free. I even agreed to partner with them this time around.
“This Friday, a free show; I will be partnering with Straight Up Vibes to make that happen. I must apologize to the fans. None of this was intentional.”
🙏🏿 Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanians, and explains what transpired (1) pic.twitter.com/73sRLgqXuh— ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 9, 2022
Arrest
The organisers of the Summer Amplified Show in Tanzania arrested the Buga hit maker, Kizz Daniel, for failing to perform at the well-publicised show on Sunday night.
‘The Citizen’, a Tanzania publication, reports that the singer failed to show up at the Summer Amplified concert at the Warehouse Arena (formerly Next Door Arena) in Dar es Salaam.
A viral video on Twitter shows the singer wearing a black hoodie while being escorted into a Tanzanian police van.
Earlier, the concert-goers staged a mild protest by throwing bottles at the empty stage after paying as much as $5000 and waiting for hours for the Singer to perform to no avail.
The singer was reported to have arrived in the country earlier but refused to perform because of the unavailability of his clothes.