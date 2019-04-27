Video: I love it when you lick my backside - Emelia Brobbey

Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey has disclosed that she loves it when her man licks her backside because it makes the woman feels the man loves her.
The Kumawood actress cum movie producer was a guest on “Duvet”, an adult show on the GHOne TV channel, where guests share their sexual experiences, ideas or preferences whilst they educate the viewers on some dos and don’ts in the bedroom.
The topic of women being licked popped up as the panel discussed what smooth sex should be like. Emelia Brobbey mentioned that a tongue pleasuring gesture in and around the honey pot of women will make an important part of her smooth sex.
Explaining further, the delectable Kumawood actress noted that a lot of men see going down on a woman as a taboo.
Some men frown against this tagging it as disgusting and would never ever go down there. So if a man is able to do so, it runs through the mind of the woman that this man truly loves me.
According to the actress, who also mentioned on the show that she loves to be licked from her neck to her big backside, to 70% of women, the gesture means that your man loves you and sometimes it is more enjoying than sex.
Hear more from Emelia in the video below and tell us what you think.
