Photos from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy unity presser

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale never seem to amaze fans with the comic side of him as he gives Stonebwoy a kiss during their unity press conference at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
They assured Ghanaians they will hold each other’s hand when they are falling, in Shatta Wale's jovial nature, he gave Stonebwoy a "Jesus kiss" and he wouldn’t mind giving him an "Abraham kiss" to prove that they are united now.
At the unity press conference, sitting side by side, the two award-winning dancehall acts made known that they have decided to put the past behind them.
Shatta Wale on his part called on the media to help them cement the peace between them.
“You people are the people we need more to grow this…just try and get us there,” he urged and begged that the media should not fuel the rivalry.
Watch photos from the presser below:
SM Militants
Shatta Wale
Wendy Shay
Stonebwoy answering some questions
CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy sharing ideas
SM Militant and Stonewbwoy's manager Blakk Cedi
Both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's team members
Unity is strength
Shatta and Stonebwoy poses for the camera
From the left, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bullet, Wendy Shay. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy after the presser
Shatta Wale
Media men at Shatta and Stonewbwoy unity presser
Happy moments
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy in their classic blue attire
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after the presser
READ ALSO:
#ShattaStone : Our unity can't grow without the fans
#ShattaStone : Kelvyn Boy snubs Wendy Shay at presser (Video)