Photos from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy unity presser

By Michael Klugey
Shatta Wale gives Stonebwoy 'Judas' kiss
Shatta Wale gives Stonebwoy 'Judas' kiss at unity presser

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale never seem to amaze fans with the comic side of him as he gives Stonebwoy a kiss during their unity press conference at the  Marriott Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. 

They assured Ghanaians they will hold each other’s hand when they are falling, in Shatta Wale's jovial nature, he gave Stonebwoy a "Jesus kiss" and he wouldn’t mind giving him an "Abraham kiss" to prove that they are united now.

At the unity press conference, sitting side by side, the two award-winning dancehall acts made known that they have decided to put the past behind them.

Shatta Wale on his part called on the media to help them cement the peace between them.

“You people are the people we need more to grow this…just try and get us there,” he urged and begged that the media should not fuel the rivalry. 

Watch photos from the presser below:

SM Militants

Shatta Wale 

Wendy Shay 

 

Stonebwoy answering some questions 

CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy sharing ideas 

SM Militant and Stonewbwoy's manager Blakk Cedi

Both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's team members 

Unity is strength 

Shatta and Stonebwoy poses for the camera 

From the left, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bullet, Wendy Shay. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy after the presser

 

Shatta Wale 

Media men at Shatta and Stonewbwoy unity presser 

Happy moments 

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy in their classic blue attire 

 

 Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after the presser 

 

