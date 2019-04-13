VIDEO: Shatta Wale shuts down UCC campus

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was present at the just ended UCC SRC 'Artiste Night Concert' held at the Cape Coast stadium on April 12, 2019.
Garbed in a red hoodie and blue jeans costume, Shatta Wale took the students by surprise with his hit song "Mayatra".
Yesterday, 12th of April, 2019 students at the Central Regional based University of Cape Coast (UCC) did not regret seeing Shatta Wale mounting their stage to entertain them.
According to videos circulating on social media, it’s obvious that Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale, didn’t disappoint the students by he performing his magic again.
Watch Shatta Shatta Wale's UCC performance below;
Also Read:
VIDEO: Shatta Wale thrills fans at the VGMAs nominees jam
#3MusicAwards19: Shatta Wale bags 8 awards
Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated at IRAWMA 2019