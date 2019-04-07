VIDEO: Shatta Wale thrills fans at the VGMAs nominees jam

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale just set the stages on fire at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominees jam at the Kumasi City Mall in the Asante Region on April, 6.
Shatta Wale promised his performance would be superb and he did not disappoint.
The 'Gringo' hitmaker hit the stage at the nominees jam and performed some of his hit songs, Hosana, kakai, Roll it, Dancehall king among the rest.
With the audience cheering on either side of him, Shatta Wale reminded fans what a true musician he really is and as usual, his performance was energetic.
Watch Shatta Wale's full performance below;
