3MusicAwards19: Shatta Wale bags 8 awards

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is arguably the biggest artiste in Ghana now as he bags 8 awards at the just ended 3Music Awards at the Fantasy Dome.
It was energy filled night for the dancehall artiste after his grand entry into the 3Music Awards stage with an epic show-opening performance.
Apart from being the first to perform, The awards floodgates were opened for Shatta Wale after he received his first award. His ‘Gringo’ song was adjudged the ‘Viral Song of the Year’.
The awards started coming in his name as he bag ‘Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year’, ‘Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year’, ‘Digital Act of the Year’, ‘Video of the Year’ with his ‘Gringo’ smash hit doing the magic trick for him on all occasions.
His strong unflinching fan base - Shatta Movement - was adjudged ‘Fan Army of the Year’ while, ‘My Level’ picked up the award for ‘Song of the Year’.
After picking up the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year’ award, Shatta Wale sought solace in the Bible by quoting: “So God said in Philippians 4:19 that...’my God shall supply all my needs according to His riches and glory in Christ Jesus…’”
He was however overwhelmed by emotions when he was called to receive the ‘Video of the Year’ award. He left the stage in tears after saying: “Daddy wherever you are I want to dedicate this to you man.”
Check out some epic moments of Shatta Wale at the 3Music Awards:
