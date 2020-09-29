1D1F: Akufo-Addo commissions Kasapreko water, juice and soft drinks factory

TikTok: US judge halts app store ban A US judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing a ban on future…

Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region Clashes have begun between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed…

Zimbabwe accuses opposition of gun-smuggling plot Zimbabwe’s state security minister on Monday alleged a plot by “rogue elements”…

Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 death toll passes one million The number of people worldwide who have died with Covid-19 has passed one…