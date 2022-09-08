5 Chinese arrested in connection with missing excavators in Ellembelle

The Police have arrested five Chinese nationals in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.
A statement by the police revealed that the five suspects were picked up during a special operation undertaken on the night of September 7, 2022.
This follows the retrieval of one of the excavators and the arrest of five other people, including the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh.
Mr. Bonzo has been charged with five counts, according to his lawyer, Salome Erica Abakah. She said the charges he will face include assault, conspiracy to commit assault, resisting arrest and two others.
He was granted bail on Wednesday. His other four accomplices also arrested were however not granted bail.
Mr. Bonzo is expected to appear before the Takoradi Habour Circuit court later today.
“All the five accused persons have been charged. Their charge statements have been taken.
“They will be arraigned on Thursday. They have different charges. Mr. Bonzo has five charges. Only Mr. Bonzo was given bail. The other accused persons are in police custody,” awyer, Salome Erica Abakah said.