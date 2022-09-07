Ellembelle: Missing excavator retrieved, DCE arrested for obstructing police

One of the missing excavators police have been on the search for in Ellembelle in the Western Region has been found.
Police have also arrested the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, and three others for alleged obstruction.
The excavator was found on Tuesday after “days of intelligence operations”, police said in a statement.
“A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.”
Police claim Kwasi Bonzoh “organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.”
“Investigation continues to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice,” police added in the statement.
The Western Regional Police Command last week refuted the claim that two excavators were handed over to the police by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo or any other person from the assembly.
A report on Friday alleged that some two excavators which were in the custody of the Police at Ellembelle have disappeared.
But the Police in a statement urged the public to disregard the publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.
“We wish to categorically state that no excavators were handed over to the police by the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh or any other person from the assembly. We, therefore, urge the public to disregard the publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves”, it stated.
The statement added that it is rather investigating the DCE and two others.
“The DCE, his personal assistant and one other are being investigated in connection with the alleged missing excavators. We wish to assure the public that anybody implicated in the course of the investigation will be taken through the due process of the law”, it noted.