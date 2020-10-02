60 suspected criminals arrested over Western Togoland attacks - Pius Hadzide

The Deputy Minister for Information Pius Enam Hadzide has revealed that some sixty people have so far been arrested over the Western Togoland attacks.
The government at a press briefing today October 2, 2020, disclosed that out of the sixty, some fifty people have been remanded as investigations into the violent attacks.
Pius Hadzide said the government is doing everything within its power to halt the activities of these group as their actions threaten the stability of the country.
READ ALSO: Gov't won't sit and negotiate with 'criminal' Western Togoland group - Dr Bawumia
"Deployment of security personnel have been made to several areas in the Volta and Oti Region. So far 60 suspected criminals have been so far and fifty-four have been remanded and are been processed for court. The Volta Regional House of Chiefs have denounced the group and their activities currently and are committed to building a united Ghana".
Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the activities of the Western Togoland group is criminal and the government is not willing to go to the negotiation table with them.
He went on to say that their basis for the violent act does not fall in line with the law and they are overstepping their boundaries.
In its most recent act of violence, Members of the Homeland Study Foundation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, and set ablaze one of its buses.
The members also on Friday, September 25, 2020, also blocked major entries into the Volta Region.
This action left travellers to and from the Volta Region, particularly areas such as Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong stranded.
The group burnt vehicle tyres and took control of two police stations, freeing suspects and taking weapons from the armoury.