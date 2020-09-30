Gov't won't sit and negotiate with 'criminal' Western Togoland group - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the activities of the Western Togoland group is criminal and the government is not willing to go to the negotiation table with them.
The Vice President says the government and the security agencies are working hard to bring their activities to a halt.
Dr Bawumia speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen said they are threatening the peace and stability of this country.
He went on to say that their basis for the violent act does not fall in line with the law and they are overstepping their boundaries.
"We promised to protect the people of Ghana and we have done it. What is happening is criminal behaviour, all Ghanaians should be worried because we are a very peaceful nation. Ghana has not been a place where you will find these issues coming up. The history does not support what they are saying and that is a figment of their imagination. Ghana must come together and this is not a political matter because this is a situation we have with some criminals who want to distort history and that is where we must be worried. We have invested a lot in the security services and we trust them to do a good job, so far they have been able to contain the situation"
When asked if the government will be willing to sit and negotiate with the group he answered: "Why should we sit with criminals, if we do that then we would have to engage everyone, it does not make sense because their activities are unlawful"
In its most recent act of violence, Members of the Homeland Study Foundation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, and set ablaze one of its buses.
The members also on Friday, September 25, 2020, also blocked major entries into the Volta Region.
This action left travellers to and from the Volta Region, particularly areas such as Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong stranded.
The group burnt vehicle tyres and took control of two police stations, freeing suspects and taking weapons from the armoury.