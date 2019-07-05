Ahmed's murder : It's been 7 months, we haven't heard from gov't - Family

The Uncle of deceased Tiger eye PI Journalist, Ahmed Suale, Mr Mustapha Iddrissu says it's been seven months after the death of his nephew and the family has not heard from the government concerning measures incorporated for investigations to bring the perpetrators of the murder to book.
According to the Uncle of the deceased journalist, they last heard from the government immediately after the death of Ahmed when the Information Minister and his deputy visited them at their family house at Madina in Accra.
Undercover investigator and a key member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye Private Investigations team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was shot dead on January 16 2019.
Ahmed was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck at Madina while he was driving home by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike.
In an interview on Starr FM monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, Mr Iddrisu indicated that: ''The only time we had a message from the executive is when the incident occurred fresh, we saw the Minister of Information and his deputy at the family house and told us the Presidency was aware and the Presidency is keeping their eye on investigation. Since then, we haven't heard anything from the government. What we know is that the family and CID are the only ones in charge of the investigations''.
Again, Mr Iddrisu said the police are not forthcoming with information concerning the murder of the lead investigator of Tiger eye PI journalist who was murdered by unknown gunmen. He said the police is not up to the task and not doing what is expected of them. He added that nothing has been done concerning his death neither heard anything from the police.
''It's been 7 months now nothing has been done the police is not telling us anything, the government is not telling us anything and nothing is coming out. Suale did his best in fighting corruption in the country and if he has been murdered and the government is silent, the Police Service is silent, the CID is also silent about it, what is the fate of journalists then?,he quizzed.
Adding to that Mr Iddrisu made it known that the family did their own investigations and fished out two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder and the police released one of the suspects.
He further urged Ghanaian journalists to continue discharging their duties but must be tactful, careful and form a unified force amongst themselves to fight for press freedom and against victimization.
Meanwhile, a group of Ghanaian journalists today July 5 2019 have taken to social media to protest alleged victimization of media practitioners in the country.
The campaign running under the banner: #MediaRedFriday is also in solidarity with two staff of online news portal ModernGhana Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri and Emmanuel Britwum over their arrest by National Security Operatives last Thursday at their office in Accra.
