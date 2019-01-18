Murdered journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale buried

Slain undercover journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was Friday buried at the Madina cemetery in Accra, after brief yet solemn Islamic rites at the Kuwait Islamic Central Mosque at Madina.
The corpse which was shrouded in a white cotton cloth, arrived at the mosque in a hearse shortly after midday, from the Police Hospital morgue.
Also buried along with Ahmed was Master Ridwan Abdullai, son of the Chief Imam of the Madina Central Mosque who had passed away after a short illness.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the Madina Central Mosque to mourn his slain colleague
Prayers for the dead
Hundreds of worshippers, family, friends and a host of media practitioners witnessed the funeral prayers, led by Mallam Abdallah Shuaib before the bodies were conveyed to the cemetery.
Conspicuous among the mourners was Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Hussein-Suale’s close friend and work colleague at Tiger Eye PI, the investigative company the slain journalist worked with.
Anas was in his customary beads hood, and partook in the Friday prayers.
Mallam Musah Khaled Agoro, in a brief sermon reminded all that death is inevitable. He prayed for peace and mercy for the souls of the departed, and asked that God grant them good rest.
But for the perpetrators of the heinous crime, he said may they never find peace of mind and body, and asked that God expose them and their deeds.
The 31-year-old Hussein-Suale was gunned down in the vicinity of his Madina residence on Wednesday night by unknown gunmen said to be riding a motor bike, with neighbours claiming to have sighted the killers in the area a number of times before they struck. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the blatant killing, said to have occurred in the glare of many.
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and his deputy Pius Enam Hadzide commiserating with Ahmed Hussein-Suale's family
Government commiserates
Ahead of the burial, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his deputy, Pius Enam Hadzide paid a courtesy call on the family of the slain journalist at the family house at Madina to commiserate with them.
Mr. Nkrumah conveyed government’s condolences to the family and assured of its determination to uncover the crime, urging members of the public to provide the police information that would help get to the bottom of the crime.
A brother of Hussein-Suale and family spokesman, Mustapha Idrissu, expressed the family’s appreciation for the show of condolence and said the family would meet after the burial ceremonies on Friday to decide the next steps, and would convey any arrangements to the government.
