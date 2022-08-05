Akufo-Addo commissions €37.6 million Upper East Water Supply Project

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned the €37.6 million Upper East Water Supply Project, a project which commenced in 2018 benefiting 350,000 people in over 22 communities in the region.
The Upper East Region Water Supply System will provide the people of Bolgatanga, Navrongo, Paga, and its environs with twenty thousand, five hundred (20,500) cubic meters of water per day, which is approximately four and a half million gallons (4.5 million) of water per day, a three-fold increase from the 1.5 million gallons a day originally available to the Region.
Apart from Bolgatanga, Navrongo, and Paga, communities such as Zuarungu, Zarre, Sumbrungu, Kalbeo, Gambibigo, Winkogo, Bongo, Yorogo, Pungu, and Akomkongu are also set to benefit from the project.
Three hundred and forty-seven thousand, four hundred and forty-six people (347,446) in total, will be served with safe, potable water.
Akufo-Addo is embarking on a day’s tour of the Upper East Region.
The tour comes in the wake of concerns at Ghana’s border Region over the influx of supposed refugees from Burkina Faso.