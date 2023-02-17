Akufo-Addo in Germany for Munich security conference

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, February 16, left Accra for Germany to participate in this year’s Munich Security Conference from 17-19 February.
The visit is at the invitation of the chairman of the Munich Security Conference Ambassador Dr Christoph Heusgen.
Akufo-Addo will leave Munich for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday to lead Ghana’s delegation to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of States of the African Union.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday (19 February). The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act as President in his absence.
About Munich Security
Every year since 1963, the Munich Security Conference has hosted governments, experts and companies to come together to discuss Euro-Atlantic defense and security issues.
The conference functions as a thermometer of European security debates and helps identify future trends. It’s also a forum where leaders from outside the alliance come to pass on messages, as Russian President Vladimir Putin did in 2007 when he accused the US for the first time publicly of supporting an unreasonable expansion of NATO to the East.
The 59th Munich Security Conference promises to lay out a rich agenda for European security actors and companies interested in the European market.