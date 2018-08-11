AUDIO: “Etw3 Nim Nyansa, Kote Ye Aboa & ‘Hwoa Ye Mmobo” features on BBC World Service

The three sexual connotation towns in the Abirem District of the Eastern Region which sparked laughter on the Floor of Parliament and the nation at large has featured on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
The three minute news clip got featured on the BBC World Service on Friday August 10, 2018, early morning.
“Etw3 Nim Nyansa, Kote Y3 Aboa & HwoaY3 Mobo” gained popularity in the country and now on the globe when the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area John Frimpong Osei, posed a question to then Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, to ascertain when those communities would be hooked to the national electricity grid.
The MP had demanded to know from Mr. Boakye Agyarko when Kyiri Ahantan, Twewinso, Etw3 Nim Nyansa, Kote Y3 Aboa and Hwoa Y3 Mmbo among other communities, including Akyekyeresu, Tetteh Brofo, Asarekrom, Alhajikrom and Yaw Broni would get electricity.
The mentioning of the three communities ignited uncontrollable laughter as the 1st Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu who was in the chair had a hectic time to bring the chamber under control.
The Minister’s response to the question also set the Floor into a frenzy of laughter when he introduced the Chief Nana Dr. Boakye Darkwa and Queen mother from the Abirem Traditional Area with oversight responsibility over the two towns to the MPs.
On the news broadcast on BBC, the co-presenter nearly burst into laughter the moment the anchor introduced the story but the presenter warned him not to laugh over the names.
Listen to the news clip:
Latest news from Prime News Ghana