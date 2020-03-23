Bureau of Public Safety calls for partial lockdown of regions that has recorded Covid-19 cases

The Bureau of Public Safety is calling for a partial lockdown of regions that has recorded coronavirus cases in the country.
So far, the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions have recorded cases of the global pandemic. Currently, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Ghana has risen to 24 with one death recorded.
In a radio interview monitored by primenewsghana.com, Research and Advocacy Director at the Bureau of Public Safety, Etornam Kordah called for a partial lockdown of the two regions as part of measures to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Ghana
''The need for a lockdown being that ,we looked at so many happenings around the world and looked at the trend in Ghana. One thing we realized is that, the cases keep increasing and its not wise wanting to record higher numbers in the hundreds before we announce lockdown. We are looking at the regions that has recorded cases of Covid-19 so we may not call int a total national lockdown but a partial lockdown for these two regions''.
On his part, Research Scientist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Michael Owusu advised government in hastily announcing lockdown contrary to suggestions by some experts
''Alot has to go for a lockdown, I don't think for what am seeing we are prepared. This shouldn't be rushed because lockdown involves a lot of thinking and structural planning to enable us do this. Alot of people in Ghana are in the informal sector hat if they don't go to the market to sell they will not get anything. So the various governments, DCEs must begin to have a plan''.
Dr Owusu also warned for a possible increase in cases of the coronavirus following some community infections. He added more than half of Ghana's population could be exposed to the deadly virus if the necessary precautions are not adhered to.
However, as part of strengthening the measures to prevent a rapid spread COVID-19 cases, markets in the Greater Accra Region will be fumigated today March 23, 2020.
READ ALSO:Covid-19: AMA to fumigate markets today