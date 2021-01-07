Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot papers as NDC claims Speakership victory for Bagbin

There was drama in Parliament Thursday morning as newly elected Members of Parliament fought their way through the selection process of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.
From the confusion caused by NDC MPs when they occupied the Majority side of Parliament, to arguments about the eligibility of the Assin North MP-elect, and finally, confusion about the mode of voting, the early hours of the 8th Parliament had surely been very eventful.
However, just when we thought the drama had come to an end, Carlos Ahenkorah came to the rescue.
NDC MPs-elect in the house began jubilating after claiming their nominee, Alban Sumani Bagbin had won the Speakership position by two votes.
The NPP side was clearly not happy about the turn of events.
To save the day for his party, MP-elect for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah snatched ballot papers from the hands of the parliamentary official and bolted through the exit of the chamber amidst resistance from his colleagues.
He was not successful as he was accosted by security and some MPs before he could leave the chamber and the ballots retrieved.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament-elect for the Akim Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea has admitted the loss of the party’s Speaker-nominee in the 8th parliament.
Speaking to JoyNews, the MP-elect lamented the snatching of ballot papers by Tema West MP-elect adding that his party has been defeated in parliament.
Source: Myjoyonline