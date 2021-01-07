President Akufo-Addo to be sworn in for his second term today

President Akufo-Addo will be sworn in for a second term at the Parliament House today January 7, 2021.
Government has detailed plans for the swearing-in ceremony. This swearing-in ceremony comes after President Akufo-Addo beat NDC's John Mahama to win the 2020 presidential election.
Addressing journalists at the briefing, Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide assured that the necessary measures are in place to ensure a successful inauguration ceremony.
Part of the measures put in place he said is the deployment of security personnel working in tandem with the inauguration committee.
This he explained is to ensure the protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order during and after the ceremony.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway also announced that some Thirteen Heads of State will attend President Akufo-Addo's inauguration on January 7, 2020.
Mrs Botchwey said other Heads of State who have confirmed their attendance include; the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré; the Head of state of Mali, Acting President Bah Ndaw; the President of Chad, Marshal Idriss Déby; the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenç; the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo; the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio; the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; the President of Guinea, Alpha Condé; the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé and the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.
The Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana will be dissolved today at midnight.
This is in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.
The dissolution will pave way for the inauguration of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the investiture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-Elect on January 7, 2021.