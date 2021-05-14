Check out the timetable for 2nd COVID-19 dose

The Ministry of Health, MoH has released the timetable for the second covid-19 vaccination exercise.
The initial date for the second dose was April 27 but the new schedule for the second dose will be starting on May 19.
Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine earlier in May.
Ghana started administering the first does on March 2 after the first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport today, Wednesday, February 24.