Chinese 'Rosewood Queen' Helena Huang deported

Helena Huang who is a Chinese woman engaging in the illegal transporting of Rosewood to China has been deported.
The 'Rosewood Queen' was arrested by the Police in May this year in the Northern Region with four containers of Rosewood timber.
The 41-year-old was put before court and given bail but went missing. She recently appeared and was handed officers for further investigation.
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officials confirmed her deportation and said it was because Huang Yanfeng, aka Helena Huang, was engaging in illicit business while in the country and subsequently revoked her resident permit.
A notice signed by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Esuah Takyi, informing Huang of the decision read:” You are hereby informed that your permit to remain in Ghana has been revoked.
Therefore, your continuous presence in Ghana is unlawful.
Rosewood
A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the GIS, Mr Michael Amoako-Atta, confirmed her deportation. The statement said the GIS had also informed the relevant institutions, including the Minister of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as well as missions abroad to refuse her visa to facilitate her entry into the country in future.
Background
