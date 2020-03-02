Coronavirus: Quarantining Prez. Akufo-Addo not necessary - Director-General of GHS

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye says calls for President Akufo-Addo to be quarantine is not necessary.
There are calls from some legislatures for the President to undergo detailed checks and quarantine upon return from his trip abroad in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Europe.
Ras Mubarak Member of Parliament for Kumbugu in a speech in parliament last week wondered if the first gentlemen would be kept aside for medical purposes before being made to resume his duties in the country.
“And finally Mr. Speaker, could my honourable friend confirm whether upon arrival in the country from his European tour, his Excellency, the president would be quarantined,” he queried.
He went on “it will be very helpful to get an indication whether the president will be quarantined or not upon his arrival into the country.”
The president on his European tour visited Norway where a case of the deadly virus has been detected.
Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, however, speaking to Starr FM said quarantining the president is out of the picture.
“Once he fills the forms and the basic checks are done I think it should be fine. I don’t think it’s (quarantine) anything anyone should contemplate,”.
Meanwhile, the coalition of NGOs in Health says the ¢2.5 million Ghana government has committed to the fight against the deadly Coronavirus is not enough to even embark on proper clinical research on a disease or a virus.
“We want to see how health personnel are oriented to play critical role, thankfully we have the national ambulance working.
“Th GHC2.5 million cannot even do proper research into a disease of a virus especially a biological one, it is not enough, but if the director-general of the Ghana Health Service says it is enough we leave it that for them”.
He said the country requires about GHC35 million to effectively prepare for a potential outbreak.