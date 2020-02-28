Akufo-Addo must be quarantined after return from Norway - Ras Mubarak

MP for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak has called for President Akufo-Addo to be isolated and quarantined after his return from Norway.
Speaking on the floor of the House today, February 28, Ras Mubarak said medical procedures for Coronavirus requires 14 days quarantine.
According to him, this is important due to the President's visit to Norway where there is a reported case of coronavirus.
"...can my honourable friend confirmed whether upon the arrival of the President from his European tour he will be quarantined? Mr Speaker, I said so because of the.........requires a 14 mandated period for quarantine, and the President has visited Norway which has recorded a case of Coronavirus.......it will be very important to know if the President will be quarantined when he is back from Norway."
Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus
Nigeria has recorded the first case of coronavirus, health officials confirmed Thursday. The Federal Ministry of Health in a Twitter post said the case was recorded in the commercial capital, Lagos.
It is also the first case to be confirmed in West Africa since the outbreak in China on December 31, 2019.
A statement signed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on February 25, 2020, was suspected to have contracted the disease.
Mr Osagie said he (Italian) was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.