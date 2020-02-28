Akufo-Addo must be quarantined after return from Norway - Ras Mubarak

Parliament backtracks on threat to sanction journalists The Leadership of Parliament has backtracked on its threat to sanction…

Arsenal, Ajax knocked out of Europa League Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a glaring chance with the last kick of…

Driver runs over police officer on Madina-Spintex road A commercial bus driver on Friday, February, 28 ran over a police officer with…

Newcastle ban handshakes at training ground over coronavirus fears Newcastle have banned their players from shaking hands with each other amid the…