Cost of district assembly elections can only be determined after polls - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the Commission cannot currently disclose the cost of the District Assembly elections due to the cancellation of the referendum.
A Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of operations, Bossman Asare, however, said the amount involved in the Assembly elections, without initial December 17 referendum plans will be available after the close of polls tomorrow [Tuesday].
“When we started, we were having the Referendum, the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections but along the line, the Referendum was discontinued. So we are still in the process of disaggregating the financials. I am sure by the end of the polls, we should have a fair idea of how the district Assembly, Unit Committee elections costs. As we speak now, we will not be able to give you the exact figure until we finish the election tomorrow,“ he said in an interview with Citi FM.
Across the country, candidates for the 2019 General Assembly and Unit Committee members elections have been very busy with their campaigns and seem to have been more visible with their campaigns than the previous years.
The EC in a press conference on Monday, December 16, 2019, addressed by the Deputy Chair in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey said they have deployed 58,000 biometric verification machines across the country and are prepared to prosecute any individual engaged in malpractice.
"We have submitted a list of polling stations across the country to the security agencies, this is to enable them deploy security men to polling stations on the election day to ensure a smooth process. Anyone found of wrongdoing shall be prosecuted and fined and that person could spend two years in jail"
The EC also announced that elections will not take place in three districts namely Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South and Lower Manya Krobo.
The voting will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm. Any eligible voter can go to a polling station where they are registered to cast their ballot.