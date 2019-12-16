District level elections : Police to deal with anyone who attempts to jeopardize security

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that it will deal with anyone whose conduct endangers the security of the district assembly's elections scheduled for tomorrow December 17 2019.
The Police said has put in measures in place and will give in their best to ensure the polls are properly secured.
Speaking to Citi FM, the District Commander of the Jamestown Police Station, Superintendent Michael Odame cautioned aspirants and electorates against any attempt to incite trouble in the various electoral areas.
''We as the police will ensure that the entire jurisdiction is properly patrolled and secured. We have sent a note of caution that whoever will want to foment trouble, we will let the laws of the country deal with that person. The police will ensure that anyone who tries to do anything including those who want to take the law into their own hands. We will ensure that such a thing do not happen. We want everybody to be law-abiding so that we have a peaceful election,” he said.
His call follows an attack on one of the candidates during a campaign session last week which led to a number of injuries to some residents.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has stated it's readiness for the District Level election. The EC says they have deployed all needed materials in the various regions and districts across the country to ensure that the elections are held smoothly.
The EC says persons with disability, pregnant women, and the vulnerable will not be allowed to stay in long queues as they will be given the opportunity to vote as soon as they get to the polling stations.
