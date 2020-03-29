Covid-19 : Ghana Armed Forces demand apology, retraction from TV3 over false reportage

The Ghana Armed Forces, GFA is demanding an apology and retraction from operators of news television station based in Accra, TV3 over a false reportage.
A statement from General Headquarters, Burma Camp said it may be recalled that during the 10 pm news coverage on Saturday, 28th March 2020, TV3 carried a news item purportedly showing troops from Burma Camp threatening mayhem on residents of Kumasi during the impending partial lockdown exercise aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.
In view of this, the GFA wishes to state categorically that the news item is false and without any foundation.
They explained that no troops have been moved or will be moved from Burma Camp to Kumasi in connection with the impending exercise.
READ ALSO : We will not intimidate anybody - Operation Covid Safety tells Ghanaians
The statement added that the task of the GFA is to provide security for the citizenry and not to intimidate anyone.
The fact is the video showed troops who had completed the market disinfection programme in Accra on Monday 23rd March 2020, five clear days before the announcement on the partial lockdown was made.
"We accordingly demand a retraction and unqualified apology to the GAF from your renowned station, TV3."
TV3 has on their news today rendered an apology to the GAF over the publication.