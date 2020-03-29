We will not intimidate anybody - Operation Covid Safety tells Ghanaians

The joint security task force under the code name Operation Covid Safety says they will not intimidate anybody during their operation of enforcing the partial lockdown in the country.
The task force said it is a humanitarian operation and not a war front so Ghanaians should not be scared of them.
According to them, it is aimed at serving the people but Ghanaians should also support them for effective operation.
Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Sayibu Pabi Gariba at a press briefing today, March 29 said they will be around to enforce the directive.
"Our task is to enforce the restrictions as outlined by the President, to be able to do that we will look at some key issues, we look at these operations as humanitarian operations it is not a war front we are all fighting the coronavirus so we need your support to be able to do that. We are not going to intimidate anybody but rather support the Ghana Health Service and the people of Ghana to achieve the overall objective of the President."
The task force has also reacted to videos circulating on social media that the task force will be beating up people who defy the directive.
They explained that the operation is a sensitive one and everyone should avoid this misinformation in the public.