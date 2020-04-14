EDUCOM Awards 2020 launched

An International Educational Consultancy firm, Neogenics Education group launches the 6th edition of Education Community (EDUCOM) Awards 2020; an awards event purposely designed to recognise the valuable work of all key players in the educational space in Ghana and Africa.
Under the theme of INNOVATION, EDUCOM Awards 2020 in its usual ‘OSCAR’ fashion, gift winners with their Gold Resin Cherish Star Trophies as they are celebrated for their contributions in educational related work undertaken within the education space and communities across Ghana and Africa.
In a virtual launch, the lead consultant of Neogenics Education Group, Grant Bulmuo disclosed that the 2020 Nominations for EDUCOM Awards are now open to the public and thus nominations are welcome. According to him submissions for EDUCOM Awards 2020 will end on 30th May 2020.
As an event many Educators look forward to, EDUCOM AWARDS is gradually becoming a major Educational based awards event to be organised by a private consultancy firm in Africa.
EDUCOM Awards 2020 will celebrate education excellence in 20 unique categories. These categories makes provision for the recognition of the most deserving schools, teachers, students, Parents, Media houses, Publishers, Education staff and NGOs. Some of the 20 award categories include;
1.Special Education Provider Award
2. Educational Book/Blogger Award
3. Student Achievement/Progress Award
3.Digital School of the Year Award
4. Most Improved School Award
5. Outstanding Early Years Provision Award
6. Media Contribution to Education Award
7. Green School Sustainability Award among many others
8. Most outstanding teacher award
9. Life-Time Achievement Award
Grant further stated that anyone could nominate a teacher, student, school, publisher and media house by visiting the official EDUCOM AWARDS website www.educomawards.com, to complete and submit a nomination form.
To conclude, Grant Bulmuo stated that Live Judges will disclose their results for each shortlisted nominee for each category at the EDUCOM AWARDS NIGHT on Saturday 29th August 2020 at Mensvic Hotel in East Legon, Accra Ghana.
He concluded with an invitation to corporate Ghana and non-state organisations to partner or sponsor in support of the event by contacting Neogenics Education Group on 0262714106 or email info@neogenicseducation.com
EDUCOM AWARDS – Celebrating Education Excellence