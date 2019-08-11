Eid al-Adha : Islam should inculcate a sense of sacrifice that puts our nation first - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo has wished all Muslims in Ghana a happy Eid al-Adha today August 11, 2019.
The President in an Eid message said: "Islam should thus, inculcate in us a sense of sacrifice-a sense of sacrifice that puts others and our nation first. That is the meaning of Eid al-Adha."
What is Eid al-Adha
Eid al-Adha also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr), and considered the holier of the two.
It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this intervention, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives.
In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasts for three days. In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year shifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.
