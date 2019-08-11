Muslims worldwide mark Eid al-Adha today

Muslims around the world are today, August 11, 2019, celebrating Eid al-Adha which is also called "Festival of the Sacrifice".
"Eid al-Adha is one of two Eids, or days of celebration for Muslims worldwide, in a year.
It is observed worldwide by all Muslims. In Ghana, the celebrations begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and a grand prayer section at the Independence Square.
The prayers are presided over by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.
After prayers, families feasts, make merry till the festival is over.
What is Eid al-Adha
Eid al-Adha also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr), and considered the holier of the two.
It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this intervention, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives.
In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasts for three days. In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year shifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.
READ ALSO: